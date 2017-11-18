Kesri hails surrender of Majid Khan, appreciates IGP’s role

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiv Sena Hindustan (SSH) on Saturday hailed the efforts of IG Kashmir Muneer Ahmad Khan who helped 20-year-old footballer Majid Khan from Anantnag, who joined militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) last week, to surrender.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, SSH State President, Rajesh Kesri said that all other local militants must also surrender as enough of damage has already been done by killing own people and destroying their very own paradise on earth by getting carried away by the command of all those whose only intention has always been destruction in Kashmir and its people.

Terming the militant recruitment in Valley as a major concern for security forces, Kesri appealed to the local militants to surrender as crime never pays and violence in any form can’t be justified any way. He said that number of militants in Kashmir has decreased due to continuous and successful anti-militancy operations by security forces.

About 170 militants including a dozen top commanders have been killed in security forces operations in Kashmir this year.

Kesri asked government to work out a “multi-pronged strategy that encompasses preventing the youth from joining the militant ranks, choking the financing and supply of arms to militant outfits and simultaneously launching counter insurgency operations throughout the Kashmir Valley to identify and capture the existing militants”.

Kesri further said that some people were misleading and motivating young boys towards the militancy in north Kashmir through social media and other channels.

Describing it as matter of concern, he appealed to the parents of young boys and school teachers to keep a watch on their wards. These elements having stakes in violent atmosphere run hundreds of fake facebook profiles being operated across the border.

They apply the same modus operandi like ISIS with extremist interpretations of religion thus inciting the innocent boys to violence and consequently making them to join militancy. Many other people who make extremist speeches at various platforms especially in mosques are also actively involved in enticing these boys to militant ranks. This should be a huge concern for the society. Though police have been taking action against these elements but false propaganda unleashed through social media across border is adversely impacting young minds.