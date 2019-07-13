Keshwan delegation calls on DC Kishtwar, demands PHC, SRTC buses

STATE TIMES NEWS

Kishtwar: The inhabitants of Keshwan area of Kishtwar District that witnesses major accident last week claiming the lives of nearly five dozens innocent people along with Former Minister J&K, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori called on Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana and apprised him about the problems and issues faced by the people of the area and the families of the two major bus accidents that witnessed in the area in last one year.

While representing the public of Keshwan, G. M Saroori informs the DC Kishtwar about the non functional of Health Center in the area due to non availability of the doctors and demanded immediate sanction of PHC for the area having population of more than 10000 souls. He called for early blacktopping on the Keshwan road, installation of crash barrier’s, early opening of JK bank at Keshwan and ATM at Sirgwadi added that there is immediate need for introduction of SRTC buses in Kishtwar and Doda District that was withdrawn by previous government. He said that there is immediate need for establishment of SRTC yard at Kishtwar District so that in case of any mechanical fault, the same could be addressed locally. He said that there is need for establishment of road monitoring committee that can check the feasibility of every road that exits in the District to find whether the road is in a condition for allowing traffic movement on it. He also called for expediting the compensation cases of the accident victims and express his gratitude to government for announcing 5 lakhs relief in favour of the kith and kins of the deceased beside free treatment for the injured. Mr. Saroori also expressed his gratitude to NGOs like Ababeel, Tariq Memorial Trust and Army for helping the rescue operation after accident. He said that he also held detail discussion over the various issues pertaining to the area with Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisors and Chief Secretary who assured him that all the issues raised by him will be looked into on priority.

The people on this occasion also raise the issue of discrepancies in MGNREGA, PMAY, PDD and other related issues.

DC Kishtwar while reacting to the issues rose in the meeting inform the people about the various steps taken by the administration to help the accident victims and the steps required to be taken for preventing the accidents. He called upon the people of avoid overloading beside prevent the driver of the vehicle from using mobile. He said that the matter related to establishment of SRTC yard at Kishtwar is at advance stage for which the District Administration has already identified the land. He said that Integrated Child Protection Officer has been instructed to prepare the cases of the victims children for help and stipend added that revenue officials has also been instructed to complete all the formalities and documents within stipulated time.