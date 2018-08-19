Share Share 0 Share 0

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Notwithstanding lakhs of litres of Kerosene Oil being procured by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the common man in any town or rural areas in each district of Jammu and Kashmir doesn’t get a drop of it for meeting domestic requirements. Apart from the IOC, the F,CS & CA is procuring the kerosene oil from various depots directly. Where all this kerosene oil is going? Why don’t consumers get even a litre of it?

During an extensive survey carried out by STATE TIMES, shocking revelations came to fore, indicating involvement of the FCS&CA officers, from top to bottom, in what is infamously known as the Kerosene Oil Scam. The scam is being carried out through a well-knit network of agents in the market by adopting a peculiar modus operandi.

In one of such cases, owner of a Samba based fuel oil and scrap wire factory and a Kerosene Oil stockist were among five named as accused during Crime Branch investigations into Samba Kerosene Oil scam wherein two kerosene tankers, bearing same registration numbers, were seized on February 25, 2016.

Initially, as the kerosene oil traders allegedly in connivance with local police managed to hush up the case by showing kerosene as waste oil, the Police Headquarters transferred the investigation to Crime Branch and the probe was stayed on July 7, 2018.

According to CB investigations, the oil tankers were being smuggled to Jalandhar by one Rajesh Gupta, Kerosene Oil Stockist for Udhampur. In records Udhampur Trading Company Oil Agency is registered in the name of one Gharo Devi, resident of Udhaywala. Rajesh Gupta, resident of Roop Nagar Jammu, is shown as Manager. However, according to CB investigations, Rajesh Gupta is operating the Kerosene Oil Agency under the name and style Udhampur Trading Company.

“Though the company is registered for Udhampur yet Rajesh is running it from Jammu. The Udhampur Trading Company has no store, no dumping place and no office at Udhampur,” says CB investigations, adding, “Most of the kerosene oil agencies are running without completing formalities and are indulging in black-marketing.”

“Office of the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur also failed to give any supporting papers issued to Udhampur Trading Company and the license file was shown as missing,” states CB probe.

The two seized kerosene oil tankers were being