Over 300 dead and crores worth of property damaged in Kerala floods, should work as an eye-opener for the rapid urbanisation taking place in the country. The advent of the new year of the Malayalam calendar, has dawned on the worst-possible note for the people of Kerala. The rain fury has decreased but not the danger of spills in several parts of Kerala from the overflowing dams. All that claim of relatively efficient and responsive public infrastructure looks to stand very feeble in the face of flood fury. The state is reeling under no power supply, no clean drinking water and food shortage. These are the normal hazards of a natural calamity and Kerala was unfortunate to face unprecedented monsoon frenzy. To put the situation in perspective, it received four times more rainfall than the 2013 Uttarakhand cloudburst, reckoned as the worst natural calamity since the 2004 tsunami. All the 14 districts of state are under water with no road, air and train services. The life has become standstill with fear of landslides and bigger tragedies looming large on the people. Almost all the roads have been washed away, schools and houses submerged and power transmission pillars uprooted. It is standard to seek more attention from the Centre and Kerala should get more rescue personnel and facilities. The heartwarming examples of civic consciousness – officials working round the clock, temples, churches and Madarsas turning into relief centres and fishermen and disaster relief personnel putting their lives on the line – need a major booster dose from the Centre, possibly declaring the floods as a national calamity. But when the waters recede and Kerala begins picking up the pieces, its people must realise the price they have paid for resorts and commercial plantations – nine lakh hectare of forest land has been lost in the past 40 years.