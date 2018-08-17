Kerala flood fury: 30 lives lost on single day

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi/New Delhi: Torrential rain and floods played havoc in Kerala, claiming 30 lives on Thursday, swamping homes, destroying roads, and disrupting air and rail traffic in many places, officials said.

Altogether 97 people have died in rain-related incidents since the second spell of monsoon fury got unleashed on August 8. The murderous weather has claimed 55 lives in the last two days alone.

Battling savage weather conditions, the Indian navy began airlifting marooned people in Trichur, Aluva and Muvattupuzha. Dramatic videos showed people stranded atop flooded homes and hills being winched up by Navy choppers.

Under instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defence Ministry rushed in fresh teams of the three wings of military for relief and rescue operations in the State where over 1.5 lakh homeless and displaced people are taking shelter in relief camps.

All but one of the State’s 14 districts are on high alert, sources said.

Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan again this morning and assured him of all central help in tackling the situation.

Twelve additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force comprising about 540 personnel were also rushed to Kerala.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country’s apex body for handling emergency situations, met in New Delhi to take stock of the rapidly deteriorating situation caused by the worst floods the State has witnessed in close to a century.

The meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha was attended by chiefs of the three services, secretaries of home, defence and other top officials.

Taking note of the gravity of the situation, the Supreme Court ordered the disaster management panel of the Mullaperiyar Dam to urgently decide on lowering the water level by three ft to 139 ft.

The directive came after Vijayan wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart K Palaniswami seeking release of water from the over 122-year-old dam to ensure its safety. The dam in Kerala’s Idukki district is owned and maintained by Tamil Nadu.

The Kochi International Airport on Thursday extended the suspension of all services up to 2 pm on August 26, with large parts of the facility flooded.

Services on the Kochi Metro were halted for a few hours as water levels rose in the Muttam yard, before resuming in the evening.

Train services were also hit due to flooding. Over 25 trains were either cancelled or rescheduled, a Southern Railway statement said.

Fifty-eight dams of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and 22 of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) were full to the brim.