Kendriya Parbandh Samiti Baithak discussed various religious, social issues: VHP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Jammu & Kashmir expressed gratitude to all Kendriya Parbandh Samiti members, who came to Jammu to deliberate on various ongoing and upcoming programmes of VHP, nationally and internationally.

Briefing media persons here on Tuesday, Working President, Rajesh Gupta stated that ‘Kendriya Parbandh Samiti Baithak’, organised in J&K for the first time in 55 years history of the organisation, dedicated maximum time to subjects related to plight of Hindus in J&K and adopted numerous resolutions on religious as well as social areas of concern. “On religious front, resolutions were passed on subjects including opening of Sharda Peeth corridor, Kailash Manasrovar pilgrimage from Leh, adopting alternate pollution-free modes of transportation (Cable Car) to Amarnath cave, developing additional trek routes to the holy cave from Kargil and devising management strategy for rebuilding encroached and abandoned Hindu temples in terrorism-hit areas of Kashmir,” he said, adding, “On social front, resolution were adopted to urge the Government for ensuring earliest and safe return of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and delimitation of Assembly segments in J&K.”

Gupta mentioned that the four-day Kendriya Parbandh Samiti Baithak concluded with zero-plastic waste, as not even a single plastic water bottle was used during the meeting, which otherwise could cross 20,000 numbers, thus spreading a message for saving environment and ecology.

Others present on the occasion included B K Gupta (Karyalaya Mantri), Naveen Sudan (Sanyojak Bajrang Dal) and Kartik Bajrangi.