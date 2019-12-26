Kejriwal flags off 100 standard-floor buses

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard-floor buses buses in Delhi.
The buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features like hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled persons, GPS trackers, panic buttons and CCTV cameras to ensure safety of women.
“I have flagged off 100 more buses today. Now, many new buses have hit Delhi’s roads over the past few months. It is my dream to modernize Delhi’s public transport infrastructure so that it becomes a comfortable option for every citizen,” Kejriwal said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper