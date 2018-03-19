Kejriwal expresses ‘regret’ to Gadkari over statements

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari expressing regret over certain statements he made against the BJP leader, who had filed a defamation suit against him, a court here was informed today.

Kejriwal and Gadkari also submitted a joint application today before the court seeking withdrawal of the defamation case filed against the AAP leader.

The application was moved before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal after Kejriwal’s counsel submitted the letter in which the AAP leader has expressed regret for making statements without regard to their verifiability.

“I made certain statements, without regard to its verifiability, which seem to have hurt you and therefore you have filed a defamation case against me. I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same,” the letter written on March 16 said.

Gadkari had moved the court against Kejriwal for allegedly defaming him by including his name in the Aam Aadmi Party’s list of “India’s most corrupt”.

Kejriwal had earlier tendered an apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for having levelled unfounded allegations related to involvement in drugs trade against him, following which the latter too decided to withdraw the court case against him.

Kejriwal has drawn flak from within the party and outside for his step but AAP leaders say it is a strategy by the legal team to shed court cases, in which the party convenor is mired. (PTI)