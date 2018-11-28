KEEP THE PRESSURE ON

Share Share 0 Share 0

The killing of 15 terrorists in a week’s time in Kashmir as far as anti-terror operations are concerned is a good tally but the worrying factor is street clashes which had been on the decline have started rising once again. The coming together of some terrorist organisations few years back with the help of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was seen as a move to enlarge activities before winter intensifies was worrisome, especially when the ISIS has termed the Pak-supported terrorists to keep the fight going on. Any step to counter such mischief by Pakistan has to be well thought out, consistent, and long-term in nature. It must flow from an understanding of what our enemy wants to achieve, and what is in our own interest. Especially in the face of emerging threat from ISIS, which began, in a very different form, in 1999 and in the 19 years since, it has been shaped by – and has at moments helped to shape – the conflicts, physical and ideological, of the Middle East. Our problem is we think Pakistan is an irrational power and that no strategy may work with them, but Pakistan is not just about rearranging borders and grabbing the parts of Jammu and Kashmir that are still in our possession. Pakistan is an all-or-nothing state which seeks victory for the ideology of Islam in addition to grabbing territory. For Pakistan no talks have any value which do not mention Kashmir and ahead of the meet when it said that it will not hesitate to use nuclear weapon if needed was something which gave a signal that Modi-Sharif talks will not take place. Though police is still groping in dark in the recent carjacking incident from Jammu Railway Station the incident reminded of 2016 terrorists attacks on the Pathankot Air base. The vulnerability of targets for the terrorists is an open secret. They have been hitting them at the convenience and at times always leaving the security agencies in dark. The pressure has to be maintained with caution at all costs as there would be all efforts to disturb the

peaceful going Panchayat elections in the State.