Keep food, water ready for sparrows

Dear Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would request all to keep food and water ready for sparrows in their homes. With rising temperatures and a hot summer looming large, environmentalists are also appealed citizens to take initiatives to save the declining number of sparrows in the city.

Citizens need to be made aware of their responsibility towards nature. The number of house sparrows has reduced drastically over years and it seems the birds might suffer during this season too due to the rising temperature and lack of awareness among people.

Lack of water is the one thing due to which birds suffer a lot during summers. Citizen should keep water in water bowls or in a large pot at open spaces that would be easily accessible to these little birds. Food leftovers are also one of the best ways to feed birds. They need little attention and we all must realize our responsibility and keep water and food for these tiny creatures to save this species.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.