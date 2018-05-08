‘Kedarnath’ to arrive in theatres on November 30

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: “Kedarnath”, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sara Ali Khan in the lead, is all set to hit the cinema halls on November 30.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

The news comes after the project was long embroiled in a legal battle with former producer Prernaa Arora’s banner KriArj Entertainment.

Now Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP is on board the film with Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky pictures. This is their second collaboration after “Kai Po Che!”.

The director took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“We clean up pretty nice. 30th Nov it is #jaibholenath #kedarnath #kedarnaththemivie @sushantsinghrajput #rsvp #ronniescrewvala #saraalikhan @pragyadav @guyintheskypictures,” he wrote.

Kapoor also shared the poster of the film. (PTI)