Mumbai: “Kedarnath”, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sara Ali Khan in the lead, is all set to hit the cinema halls on November 30.
The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor.
The news comes after the project was long embroiled in a legal battle with former producer Prernaa Arora’s banner KriArj Entertainment.
Now Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP is on board the film with Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky pictures. This is their second collaboration after “Kai Po Che!”.
The director took to Instagram to make the announcement.
“We clean up pretty nice. 30th Nov it is #jaibholenath #kedarnath #kedarnaththemivie @sushantsinghrajput #rsvp #ronniescrewvala #saraalikhan @pragyadav @guyintheskypictures,” he wrote.
Kapoor also shared the poster of the film. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Kedarnath’ to arrive in theatres on November 30
Ranveer Singh to voice Deadpool in Hindi
Blackbuck case: Next hearing on July 17 on Salman Khans’s plea
I want audience to expect the unexpected from me: Ranveer Singh
Anupam Kher to star in medical drama ‘New Amsterdam’?
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper