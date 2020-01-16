KCSC to face Horizon Club in Road Safety T20 final

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: KC Sports Club shall meet Horizon Cricket Club in the final of the ongoing Sixth Road Safety T20 Cricket Championship being organised by Transport Department of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir at Parade Ground, here.

Earlier in the first semifinal match, KC Sports Club defeated Road & Safety XI by five wickets.

Batting first, Road & Safety XI scored 74 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the 12 overs. Rohit was the top scorer with 23 runs while Usman made 15. For KC Sports Club, Raman Dutta, Abhinav Khajuria and Vivek claimed two wickets each while Vicky and Sohaib took one wicket each.

In reply, KC Sports Club chased the target in 9.5 overs making 75 runs for the loss of five wickets. Nawaz played a match winning inning of 30 runs while Puneet added 18 to the total. For Road & Safety XI, Usman took two wickets while Arif, R.K Bhat and Dinesh scalped one each. Raman Dutta was adjudged as Man of the Match.

In second semifinal, Horizon Club defeated Singh Club Akhnoor by 38 runs. Batting first, Horizon Club scored 95 runs in 12 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Kashish and Jatin were the main scorers with 33 and 21 runs respectively.

For bowling side, Sunil, Sunny and Rishab grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, Singh Club failed to chase the target and managed to score only 57 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 12 overs. Rakesh and Sunny were the only players who trounced double figures with 11 and 10 runs respectively.

For Horizon Club, Sawan, Imran and Sukhjinder claimed two wickets each while Tanmay, Piyush and Ashish took one each. Kashish was declared as Man of the Match.