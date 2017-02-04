KCSC holds Sport Climbing contest

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: The KC Sports Club on Saturday organised Sport Climbing competition for young boys and girls at the specially designed wall at the club premises, here.

The artificial rock, designed skillfully within the Gym of the club, offers the members the opportunity to try their hands at this challenging sport requiring agility, critical thinking and stamina.

All the competitors took part in the contest with tremendous zeal and tried to climb the wall in the shortest possible time.

At the end, Gokul, Viraj and Saffi secured first, second and third place respectively in boys section. Similarly, in girls section, Atiya bagged the first place while Harshita and Alina remained second and third respectively.