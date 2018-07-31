KCPS students win champions trophy in inter-school debate

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: KC Public School students won champions trophy in on-the-spot Inter-School Team Debate Competition organised by ‘Behes’, a non-profit organisation formed to spread the message of free speech and debate in schools and colleges around the country, at APS Kaluchak, here.

The debate was held under Cubs and Lions categories. KC Public School fielded the smallest contingent in the form of only one team in Lions category comprising Karan Jain, Samarth Gupta and Vansh Vardhan Singh from class 9.

The extemporary debate in English consisted of eight rounds for each category out of which the first five were knock-off rounds.

The KCPS team despite stiff opposition sailed through all the qualifying rounds successfully to reach the final held on July 28.

They put up a sterling performance in the final to emerge victorious and were awarded champions trophy along with gold medals. Vansh Vardhan was ranked 27th among top 60 speakers of the 2018 season and won a silver medal.