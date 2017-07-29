KCPS students exhibit holiday assignments based on Round Square Discovery Framework

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Making a break-through from traditional holiday home-work assignments generally given on textual course content, students of KC Public School came out with an impressive array of innovative, creative and original project work in all the subjects such as languages, mathematics, science, social sciences and performing and visual arts during their summer vacation this year.

Prior to the commencement of holidays, they were given guidelines based on 12 tenets of Round Square Discovery Framework, namely, appreciation for diversity, ability to solve problems, commitment to sustainability, inquisitiveness, courage, self-awareness, compassion, teamwork skills, tenacity, inventiveness, communication skills and sense of responsibility.

The exhibition was put on display for the parent community and public today morning in the senior school building. A large number of visitors patronized the exhibition and interacted with students manning the displays which included models, charts, booklets, posters, comic strips, working models in science, puppet shows, skits, songs, dances and artefacts. A group of senior faculty members of the Department of Law, Jammu University, accompanied by School Chairman Raju Chowdhary and Managing Director Arti Chowdhary also visited the exhibition and appreciated the way students had done their home assignments in conformity with the principles of Round Square Discovery Framework.