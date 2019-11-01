KCPS students attend Round Square Service Camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two KC Public School (KCPS) students, Mishika Mittal and Vihaan Gupta escorted by Round Square Rep Sonia Thakur attended a three-day Service Camp at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh recently.

The camp was organized by the Shri Ram School, Gurugram in collaboration with the Guild for Service at Ma Dham, Vrindavan-a home for homeless and destitute women.

The Students met Dr V. Mohini Giri, a social service worker and activist, who is the Chairperson of the Delhi-based Guild for Service organization devoted to social services in the country.

It was a great opportunity for KC Public school students to attend the Camp with students of six other Round Square schools, namely, Daly College Indore, Mayo College Ajmer, Lawrence School Ooty, Sunbeam School Varanasi, Vivek High School Chandigarh and Modern School Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

Service activities on Ma Dham campus included working on a construction site, painting the gate and walls of a temple, working on the agriculture farm and learning pottery work.

A workshop on Sanjhi Art of Mathura was also organized by the host school. It was a hands-on activity in which the delegates learnt the unique craft form that features exquisite designs and intricate picture motifs cut into paper.

The conference was an enriching experience that taught the delegates the values of teamwork, compassion and greater sense of responsibility.