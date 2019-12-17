KCPS students attend Round Square Conference at PPS Nabha

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Eight students of KC Public School (KCPS), namely, Aadhar Kapoor, Mrinmay Mehta, Sulaksh Mehta, Shivam Amla, Dyoti Sharma, Anand Niket, Satyshruti and Shambhavi Gupta attended the Round Square Conference 2019 organised by Punjab Public School Nabha from December 10 to 13, 2019.

They were escorted to the event by Round Square Representative Sonia Thakur and Academic Director Ram Thakur.

The theme of the conference was ‘Clean & Green: Everyone’s Dream’. A total of 21 schools from India and abroad including St Andrews School, Florida, USA took part in the event.

The opening session of the conference was addressed by Jayant Lal, an eminent environment activist who underpinned grave environmental concerns facing the world of today and how people can make significant contribution towards saving planet earth by using bicycles instead of automobiles.

Chitvan Singh, a famed artist known for converting junk into work of art, held a hands-on workshop for delegates during the conference.

On the second day, delegates took out a rally on the streets of Nabha town about the theme of the conference and terminated it at a government senior secondary school for girls where they planted trees and painted surfaces in the assembly area of the school by way of community service.

On the last day of the Conference, the keynote speaker was Devika Chhabra, a class 12 student from GD Goenka School, New Delhi, who has earned international acclaim for her environmental conservation activities.

In her presentation, she shared her experience of converting plastic junk into fabric and also displayed a T-shirt made from it.

The conference concluded with keynote address by Vanita Uppal, OBE, the Director of The British School, New Delhi who shared her concern with the delegates on the alarmingly high carbon footprint in India. She also gave away certificates and souvenirs to the delegates.