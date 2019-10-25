KCPS recognised as Trinity College London registered examination centre

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A four-day trinity graded assessment in communication skills was completed successfully in KC Public School.

In pursuit to make KCeans confident communicators, imaginative thinkers and versatile performers, KC Public School collaborated with Trinity College of London in 2018 and introduced Trinity Graded Assessment in Communication Skills.

Trinity College of London is a leading international Exams Board regulated by of equal office of qualifications and examination regulation in England, CCEA Regulation in Northern Ireland by Qualification Wales.

More than 8,50,000 candidates per year from 60 countries worldwide take assessments in variety of courses.

Trinity qualifications can lead to Diplomas in public speaking or teaching, earn courses in communication and presentation skills at higher education institutions and better employment opportunities. The students gave an excellent result last year as well as this year and the school earned the Registered Examination Centre (REC) status. Students from other schools of Jammu region viz. Heritage School, GD Goenka Public School, MHAC Nagbani and Presentation Convent too appeared for the assessments.

The attainment bands being distinction [highest], merit [second] and pass [third], 66 per cent students scored distinctions, 34 per cent merit and 15 per cent students scored above 90.

Students presentation skills were minutely and fairly assessed by the examiner Barry Prince from Trinity College of London.

The Coordinator Trinity Graded Assessments and the teacher trainers kept no stone unturned in training the aspirants which was in turn well rewarded by their outstanding performance and desirable changes in their attitudes.

Principal, Amarendra Mishra honoured the examiner by presenting a memento and applauded the hard work of the Coordinator Tamana Pandohi who was termed as “The Power house of the school” by the examiner and all the trainers.