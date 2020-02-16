KCIS hosts 14th Annual Sports Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: KC International School (KCIS) on Saturday hosted its 14th Annual Sports Day in the school premises.

It was a gala event which started with the welcome of the Chief Guest, Saroj Mahajan and Guest of Honour, Chaitanya Chowdhary.

The programme initiated with the welcome song in which all the participants of four houses took part.

The participants took oath to abide the rules and regulations of the event given by Activity Coordinator, Rajni Malhotra. Chief Guest declared the meet open.

Students from Classes Pre-Primary to VIII showcased their true sportsmanship. There was a special yoga performance by the students and the yoga instructor enlightening the audience with different yoga Asanas.

Special races were also organised for the teachers.

Chief Guest elucidated the students with her guidance. The Athletic Trophy was won by Ruby House and the Cock House Trophy was won by Emerald House.

The event culminated with the prize distribution ceremony. The event was anchored by Seema Bali and Shivali Ghumman. The participants showcased their best exhibiting spirit of competition and enthusiasm under the supervision of Activity Coordinator, Rajni Malhotra and Seloni Nanda.