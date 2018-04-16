KCCC enters semis of U-16 T20 Cup

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: The KCCC registered yet another win to qualify for the semifinals stages of the ongoing Under-16 first Patel Memorial Twenty20 Invitational Cup at Parade Ground here on Sunday.

In today’s match, the KCCC trounced Stadium XI by three wickets. Batting first, Stadium Juniors XI scored 111 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Vinayak with (30), Shreyans (28) and Jugjap (12) runs were other main scorers. For KCCC, Sanoop Bhagat took four wickets and Gurdaat took three.

Chasing the target of near six runs per over, the KCCC attained the goal in 19.3 overs losing seven wickets. Samarpit with (50), Akshit (14) and Abhay (11) were the main scorers.

For Stadium XI, Karmanya took two wickets while Jugjab and Madhav shared apiece each.

Samarpit was adjudged as Man of the Match. The match officiated by Vinod, Sandeep Manchanda and Rahul Kumar.