KCC camp organised

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: As per the directions of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, A KCC camp was organised at Panchari by Zonal Agriculture Office Panchari in collaboration with Revenue Deptt. where on-spot land verification of the farmers land was done.

The officers present in the camp were Tehsildaar Panchari Narinder Sharma, AEO Panchari Sanjay Sharma, Naib Tehsildar Panchari Jyoti Parkash Gupta, and AEAs of Agriculture Deptt. Sandokh Raj, Sudheer Sharma, Nitin Nagar, Pankaj Khajuria, Raman Gupta, Sachin Sudan, Mukesh Sharma, Munish Nargotra, Patwaris Kuldeep Singh and Ved Parkash.