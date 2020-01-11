KC Sports Club, Jammu Queens win opening ties

Transport Commissioner inaugurates 6th Road Safety T20

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Transport Commissioner, Dr. Owais Ahmad on Saturday inaugurated the Sixth Road Safety T20 Cricket Championship on the occasion of 31st National Road Safety Week at Parade Ground Jammu.

Gurmukh Singh Joint Transport Commissioner was the Guest of Honour and Dhananter Singh RTO Jammu was the Special Guest.

Other dignitaries present were SSP R.K Bhat, Ravi Raina Additional Secretary Road Safety Council, Mohd Amin Shah Under Secretary Road Safety Council, Rajesh Gill Chief Prosecuting Officer/Former Ranji player and Vijay Saberwal President Parade Sports Association.

The championship with slogan ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’ is being organised by Transport Department Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

In the opening match, KC Sports Club defeated Media XI by seven wickets.

Batting first, Media XI was bowled out for 66 runs in 16.5 overs. Amar was the only batsman who touched double figures with 16 runs.

For KC Sports Club, Abhinav Khajuria was the pick of the bowlers, who claimed four important wickets while Vicky Raina scalped three and Sakib and Sahil took one wicket each.

In reply, KC Sports Club chased the target making 57 runs for the loss of three wickets. Vikas was the top scorer with 35 runs while Sidarth made 16. For Media XI, Akshay, Nitin and Amar grabbed one wicket each. For his best bowling performance, Abhinav Khajuria was adjudged as Man of the Match.

In the match of girls, Jammu Queens Club defeated Jammu Angels Club by eight wickets.

Batting first, Angels Club scored 67 for the loss of six wickets in 12 overs. Sonika with 25 and Fency 15 runs were the main scorers. For Jammu Queens, Phool Kumari, Puja, Rubia and Guddu claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Jammu Queens Club chased the target in 10.3 overs making 68 runs for the loss of two wickets. Rubia played a match winning inning of unbeaten 46 runs while Lalita remained not out at 10 runs. For Angels Club, Shivangi scalped two wickets.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Owais Ahmad, the Chief Guest, said that the main objective for conducting cricket tournament on the occasion of 31st National Road Safety Week by involving youths, girls and boys is to aware all youths of colleges and schools about the traffic rules and regulations so that death rate in road accidents may decrease in the near future.

The Chief Guest also appealed to the participating players to aware their family members, friends and school/college mates about traffic rules and regulations in order to the safety of all public of UT of J&K.

He also advised for using helmet by two-wheeler riders and pillion riders as well.

He further said that every driver has to take care of the pedestrians on roads and to drive vehicle in a normal speed in order to avoid accidents.

Later, the Chief Guest also distributed T-shirts and caps to the participating players and the children present on the occasion.

Earlier, the welcome address and brief report of the Championship was presented by R.K Bhat and the vote of thanks was presented by Rajesh Gill, former Ranji Player whereas Justina Victor conducted the proceedings.