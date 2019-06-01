KC Royals, GSI Tigers, Patel Club win in PPCPL

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: KC Royals, GSI Tigers and Patel Cricket Club scripted victories in the ongoing second Police Public Cricket Premier League (PPCPL) being organised by Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with KC Sports Club and Vishal Cricket Club Jammu at KC Sports Club, here on Friday.

In the first match played today, KC Royals defeated Horizon Kings by two runs.

KC Royals, batting first, scored 95 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Dikhant Kundal with (18), Sukmaan (14) and Ranjodh (13) runs were the main scorers. For Horizon Kings, Basit, Karmanaya, Sahil, Devvats, Azar and Abhinandan picked one wicket each.

In reply, Horizon Kings failed to chase the target and managed to score only 93 runs in 20 overs.

Ritesh was the top scorer with 41 runs while Aman and Sahil added 24 and 16 runs to the total.

For KC Royals, Aqib grabbed three wickets while Sukmaan picked two and Jasbir took one wicket.

For his best bowling performance, Aqib was declared Man of the Match.

In another match, GSI Tigers defeated Vriddhi Royals by nine wickets. Batting first, Vriddhi Royals scored 88 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 17.4 overs. Rydham was the top scorer with 32 runs while Ankit made 18 and Tarun Bisht contributed 21 runs.

For GSI Tigers, Ashank was the successful bowler who claimed five wickets while Suraj took two and Anubav scalped one wicket.

In reply, GSI Tigers chased the target in 7.2 overs for the loss of one wicket, courtesy brilliant 59 runs knock of Junaid. Arpanjot made 12 runs. For bowling side, Tegvansh took a lone wicket. For his match winning inning, Junaid was declared Man of the Match.

In last match of the day, Patel Cricket Club defeated Count & Fitness Hurricanes by 51 runs.

Batting first, Patel Cricket Club scored 170 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Aryasuvansh played a brilliant knock of 96 runs while Shivansh made 22 and Nityam added 10 runs to the total.

From Count & Fitness Hurricanes, Gurdaat took two wickets while Rahul, Amit and Uttkarsh picked one wicket each.

In reply, Count & Fitness Hurricanes managed to score only 119 runs in 20 overs for the loss of four wickets thus lost the match by 51 runs. Rohan Gill was the top scorer with 48 runs, Arjun made 38 and Uttkarsh contributed 10 runs. For bowling side, Nityam grabbed two wickets, Dhruv and Kartik took one wicket each. Aryasuvansh was declared Man of the Match. The Man of the Match players were awarded with a cash prize of Rs.2000 and a gift hamper from Ramada and Vivo each. In today’s matches, Ankush Abrol, former Ranji player was the Chief Guest who was introduced with the participating teams.

Today’s matches were officiated by Saleem Ur Rehman, Sadiq Hussain, Amit Gupta, Sham Singh Langey, Dyal, Gurvinder Singh and Vinod.

Tomorrow’s fixtures: KC Royals to meet KC Sports Club at 9:00 AM and AKN Strikers to face Patel Cricket Club at 12:30 PM.