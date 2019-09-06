KC Public School swimmers win 30 medals in Inter-school competition

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Swimmers of KC Public School put up an impressive performance in the CBSE Sahodaya Inter School Swimming Meet 2019 organised at Jodhamal Public School on September 2 and 3, 2019. About 13 CBSE affiliated schools from Jammu region took part in the competition. Swimmers of KCPS won 30 medals including seven gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze. The contingent of swimmers consisted of Aayan Sharma, Aativ Gupta, Sarvani Choudhary, Samragi Rakwal, Vedant Bandral, Ayam Gandotra, Ranveer Choudhary, Vikrant Singh, Gauri Sharma, Anya Kholi, Arya Raina, Arya Bhat, Dyuti Sharma, Akshita Singh, Shaurya Sambyal, Medhaj, Naman Khola, Arnav Vaid, Xena Bandhu, Nishchal Bhushan, Jhanvi Khola, Junita Bhat, Arya, Nirvan Choudhary, Vikas Koul, Mujtaba-ul-Hassan, Ehsaas Digra, Lakshay Singh, Anika Gandotra, Saanvi Andotra, Garima Bhat, Samya Vaid, Siddhant Gupta, Bhaavya Sharma, Rajya Vardhan, Arnav Rai and Sushant Singh. Principal, Amarendra Kumar Mishra congratulated the swimmers and their coaches Babita Rani and Sahil for their excellent performance in the event.
