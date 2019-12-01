KC Public School celebrates Annual Day

State Times News

JAMMU: KC Public School celebrated its 21st Annual Day at General Zorawar Singh auditorium, Jammu University, today morning.

The function was presided over by Farooq Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor of J&K. The Guests of Honour at the function were Anil Goswami, former Home Secretary, Govt of India, former Home Secretary, Govt of J&K Parvez Dewan, former DGP, SS Wazir and VC of Jammu University Prof Dhar. The function began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest and other dignitaries, followed by a musical composition ‘Play for Change’ by the school orchestra. Thereafter, students of senior school performed an invocation dance dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Principal of the school Amarendra Mishra delivered the welcome address followed by presentation of reports by members of Students’ Council on various activities of the school during current academic year. The reports were followed by an English dance-drama “Totto-Chan – The Little Girl at the Window” performed by students of Class V. The play is based on a book written by Japanese television personality Tetsuko Kuroyanagi about the values of unconventional education she received at a school founded by educator Sosaku Kobayashi during World War II.

After the English play, the Chief Guest and the Guests of Honour presented mementos to KCPS alumni who have carved out distinguished careers in different fields such as administration, medicine, engineering, commerce and industry. The 16 alumni feted at the function were Vikram Grewal, youngest person to qualify for the Indian Foreign Service cadre of UPSC, Kanav Sharma, IRS, Assistant Commissioner of GST, Dr Mohnish Digra, IRS, Assistant Commissioner of IT, Ayushi Sudan, IAS, Dr Akarshit Attri working at ASCOM, Jammu, Dr Abhiroop Singh Jamwal working as Registrar of Indira Gandhi Dental College, Jammu, Dr Santosh Gupta working at ASCOM Jammu, Mayukh Bhat working with Airbus as Business Analyst in Canada, Ishan Raina working as Senior Analyst with JP Morgan Chase, Sanchit Gupta. Ayush Sawhney and Aashray Gupta working as Chartered Accountants, Sumedha Mahajan, co-owner of MERAKI, Anmol Amla, Rockstar and Director of Heritage Strings and Jasleen Kour working as a news anchor with JK Media. After felicitating the alumni, the Chief Guest and Guests of Honourgave away awards to students for their achievement in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities.

After prize distribution, school Chairman Raju Chowdhary addressed the gathering and shared his mission statement on the quality of education the school has been imparting to the children of Jammu since 1997. He also outlined the salient features of the school’s mission to keep the school on a steady course of progress and excellence in the future.

The Chief Guest in his speech appreciated the school management for rendering valuable services to the people of Jammu & Kashmir by providing quality education to the youth and enabling them to make successful careers in various walks of life. He complimented students for exhibiting their talent through cultural items presented at the function.

The concluding item of the function was a spectacular dance-drama ‘Andha Yug’ in Hindi presented by students of senior school.

The play written by Dharamvir Bharati in 1954 depicts the predicament of parents of Kauravas on the 18th day of the great Mahabharat War and brings out the degradation of human values in context of the partition of India. The senior students gave powerful performances in the play and left the audience spell-bound.

The function concluded with the National Anthem.