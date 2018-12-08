KC Public School celebrates 20th Annual Day

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: KC Public School celebrated its 20th Annual Day at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu University, here on Saturday.

The function was presided over by Chander Mohan Gupta, the Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation. The Guests of Honour at the function were Anil Goswami, former Home Secretary, Parvez Dewan, former Advisor to Governor, J&K and S.S Wazir, Retd ADGP.

The function began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest and other dignitaries, followed by an invocation dance dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Principal, Amarendra Mishra delivered the welcome address, which was followed by a musical composition by students of senior school based on the fusion of diverse folk songs from India, Spain, Russia and Middle East.

It was a combination of vocal and instrumental music depicting the harmony and oneness of music inherent in all cultures across the globe. Members of Students’ Council presented report on various activities of the school during current academic year. An English dance-drama ‘The Pied Piper of Hamelin’ was performed by the students of Class V.

The Chief Guest and the Guests of Honour presented mementos to the first batch of KCPS alumni who have carved out distinguished careers in different fields such as administration, medicine, engineering, commerce and industry.

The 15 alumni thus feted were Firdous Ahmed, KAS, and a senior officer in State Finance Department, Arjun Chowdhary, Managing Director of KC Sports Club, Vikrant Bhushan, IPS, Kanav Sharma, IRS, Assistant Commissioner of GST, Dr Mohnish Digra, IRS, Assistant Commissioner of IT under Training, Trikansh Bhushan, KAS, Assistant Director, Nirbhay Sharma, KAS, Ayushi Sudan, IAS, Siddhant Chowdhary, Managing Director of Ramada Jammu City Centre, Krishan Anand, a young entrepreneur, Diksha Gupta, another young entrepreneur, Dr Shipra Gupta doing MD from GMC, Dr Amrit Dhar, Intern at GMC, Sudeep Singh Jamwal doing M Tech from IIT Bombay and Nipun Bhagat doing B Tech from IIT Roorkee.

The Chief Guest and Guests of Honour also gave away awards to students for their achievement in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities.

The Chief Guest in his speech appreciated the school management for rendering valuable services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by providing quality education to the youth of the State and enabling them to make successful careers in various walks of life.

He complimented students for exhibiting their talent through cultural items presented at the function.

In his thanks-giving speech, Chairman of the School, Raju Chowdhary dwelt on the educational ethos of the school envisioned by his father Sudarshan Mahajan two decades ago.

He shared his resolve to sustain that ethos with complete commitment and dedication. He spelt out the objective of the management to keep the school on a progressive course towards greater improvement in the quality of education.

The concluding item of the function was a spectacular dance-drama ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: The Warrior King’ in Hindi presented by more than 300 students of senior school.

The theme of the play revolved around patriotism and the need for finding a ‘Shivaji’ within each of us to establish the dominance of peace, justice and humanity on earth.