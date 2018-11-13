KC Gurukul Public School shines in State Roller Skating C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Ridham Gupta (IX A) , a student of KC Gurukul Public School Paloura brought laurels to the school and his parents by winning one gold medal and two silver medals in State Roller Skating Championship organised by Jammu and Kashmir Rolling State Association (JKRSA) held at Shiva Roller Skating Institute Peer-Kho, here recently.
Ridham has been selected for National Championship (RSFI) which will be held at Vishakhapatnam from December 21 to 24, 2018. The management of the school conveyed best wishes to the winner. The Academic Director of the School lauded the efforts of the coach and congratulated the winners.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018
Dr Bali explains technological advancements in Nephrology for healthy living
Films are very designed these days, says screenwriter Urmi Juvekar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper