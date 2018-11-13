KC Gurukul Public School shines in State Roller Skating C’ship

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ridham Gupta (IX A) , a student of KC Gurukul Public School Paloura brought laurels to the school and his parents by winning one gold medal and two silver medals in State Roller Skating Championship organised by Jammu and Kashmir Rolling State Association (JKRSA) held at Shiva Roller Skating Institute Peer-Kho, here recently.

Ridham has been selected for National Championship (RSFI) which will be held at Vishakhapatnam from December 21 to 24, 2018. The management of the school conveyed best wishes to the winner. The Academic Director of the School lauded the efforts of the coach and congratulated the winners.