KC Gurukul Public School shines in Roller Sports C’ship

JAMMU: Ridham Gupta, a class IX A student of KC Gurukul Public School, Paloura, Jammu brought laurels to the school and parents by winning two silver medals in Roller Sports Championship 2018-19 organised by HC Classico at Peer Kho from August 17 to 19, 2018 in the age group of 12 to 16 years under the guidance of Coach Akash Patyal .

Anu Jandial, Academic Director of the School and the Management congratulated him for his achievement.