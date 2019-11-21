KC Gurukul Public School organises Annual Sports Meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: KC Gurukul Public School on Thursday organised the exciting and fun filled Annual Sports Meet-2019 which was marked by enthusiasm and large participation of students.

SP (Operations), Sandeep Mehta was the Chief Guest, who was accorded a warm reception by Arvind Mahajan, Chairman of the School.

The meet opened with the lighting of “Olympic Cauldron” to ignite the passion of sporting spirit.

More than 300 students drawn from classes Nursery to 12th participated in various school events.

The thrilling sports meet opened with aerobic mass rhythmic exercises by more than 60 students which got thunderous applause which was followed by Yoga and Wushu event.

The tiny tots of Nursery and LKG competed for Spoon and Lemon Race, Rabbit and Carrot Race and Balloon Burst Race.

It was a thrilling sight to see the toddlers running towards the finishing line.

It was amusing to see the students of Ist to run with spoons held tight with their teeth and holding lemons. It required a great balancing act on the part of the children. The other events that evoked the audience include Bag Pack Race, Frog Race, 100 mtrs ace, 1 Leg Race, Sack Race, Long Jump and Relay Race.

At the culmination of the meet, Sandeep Mehta distributed the prizes among the winners of different events.

Chief Guest also wished, blessed and congratulated the students for their efforts and endeavours. He emphasised on sports and apprised the students to opt and strive for games which will help them to build their character, maintain energy, strength, stamina, sense of friendship, confident, develop leadership quality and inculcate sharing and caring habits.

The Chairman of KCGPS, Arvind Mahajan, Chairperson Sanjita Mahajan and Academic Director, Anu Jandial appreciated the efforts of the whole team for successful events. The meet concluded with National Anthem.