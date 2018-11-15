KC Gurukul Public School clinches 16 medals in State Rope Skipping C’ship

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Students of KC Gurukul Public School Jammu brought laurels to the school and their parents by winning 16 medals including nine gold, six silver and one bronze in Sixth J&K State Rope Skipping Championship organised by Rope Skipping Federation of J&K here from November 2 to 3, 2018.

Aditya Sharma (IX-B) and Harsh Bhardwaj (IX-A) won two gold medals each while Saksham Thakyal (IX-B), Satvik Pandita (IX-B), Kamadhya Sharma (VI-A), Kamakshi Sharma (VI-B) and Manik Sharma (VII-A) bagged one gold medal each.

Besides Manik Sharma (VII-A), who won two silver medals each, other students who won silver medal were Satvik Pandita (IX-B), Parth Mahajan (VIII-A), Kosar Chandpuri (VIII-B) and Krish Jamwal (VIII-B). Ridham Gupta (IX-A) bagged a bronze medal.

All the gold medal winners are selected for the nationals which will be held from November 30 to December 4, 2018 at International Delhi Public School Sunjawan.

The management of the school conveyed best wishes to the winners.

Anu Jandial, Academic Director of the School congratulated all the winners and lauded their coach.