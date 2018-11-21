KC Gurukul College of Education organises inter-college debate

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: KC Gurukul College of Education organised an Inter-college Debate Competition on ‘Are Women Safe in India?’ in the college premises here on Tuesday.

Prof. R.K Ganjoo, Director of College Development Council, University of Jammu, was the Chief Guest while Prof. Darshna Sharma, Dean of Education was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Dr. Sindhu Kapoor, Co-coordinator of School of Social Sciences, Cluster University Jammu and Dr. Bindu Sangra, Assistant Professor at Law School, University of Jammu were the adjudicators.

The function commenced by lighting of traditional lamp by Chief Guest followed by Saraswati Vandana.

The Chairman of the College, Arvind Mahajan, Managing Director Sanjita Mahajan, principal, faculty members and students were present on the occasion. There were thirty participants from various colleges which include Sai Shyam College of Education, KC College of Education, Government Degree College R S Pura, Bhargava College of Engineering and Technology, Sacred Heart College of Education, Ranjeet College of Education, KC Gurukul College of Education, National College of Education, Tagore College of Education, Kawa College of Education, Dogra College of Education, Trikuta College of Education, Bhartiya College of Education, MC Khalsa College of Education and Government College for Women. Udhampur.

Simple Rani of Kawa College of Education, Urvashi Sharma of KC Gurukul College of Education and Bhavishya of National College of Education got first, second and third prizes respectively. Consolation prize was given to Sakshi Thappa of National College of Education.

Prof. Darshna Sharma presented trophies to winners and certificates of merits were distributed by Managing Director of the College, Sanjita Mahajan to the participants and blessed them.

Principal of the host College, Anubha Munshi presented vote of thanks.