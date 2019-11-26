KC College students excel in zonal level, university level activities

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The students of KC College of Education brought laurels to the college by excelling in different activities.

Ravi Sharma, semester-III student and an NSS volunteer of the college, participated in North Zone NSS Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp organised by NSS Regional Directorate, Chandigarh from November 15 to 24, 2019. The camp was aimed at selecting the best NSS volunteers to take part in 2020 Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, New Delhi. He was selected among eight states of North India. Secondly, Swati Sharma of semester-I clinched the top honours in Short Story Writing competition in Literati Fest- 2019 organised by the Department of Dean Students Welfare, University of Jammu from November 19 to 20, 2019.

The Principal of the College, Dr. Sanjay Tickoo along with faculty appreciated their efforts and wished them good luck in their future endeavours.