Kawaljit posted Under Secy in Lt Guv’s Secretariat

State Times News JAMMU: Kawaljit Singh Bali, Tehsildar (ARA) in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. The order in this regard was issued by GAD on Monday.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to hit theatres on November 27, 2020
Faith leaders instrumental in developing sustainable health policies: Dr Sushil
Crystal Reed to star in ‘Escape The Field’
How to navigate and overcome social anxiety in children
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper