Kawad pilgrim killed in accident

Share Share 0 Share 0

Muzaffarnagar: A bike-borne kawad pilgrim was killed after being run over by a vehicle near Mansurpur on the Delhi-Haridwar highway in the district, police said today.

Nitish Sharma (26) was on his way to Haridwar yesterday when he was run over by the vehicle, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, they said. (PTI)