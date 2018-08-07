Kavinder visits flood affected areas

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Gandhi Nagar, Kavinder Gupta on Monday visited the flood affected areas and took stock of the damages caused by rains last night.

He visited Kalika Colony, Gorkha Nagar, Kachha Talab, Pakka Talab, Narwal, Haji Pura and Pamposh Colony in Gandhi Nagar Constituency. The water overflowed from Nallahs at these localities and caused damage to the houses and Temple in Kalika Colony.

Gupta interacted with the locals and assured for every possible help to them and also directed the Economic Reconstruction Agency for restoration of the protection wall of the Nallah and placing crates for preventing the water to breach the bunds in the future.

He also interacted with the families of the flood victims and directed the revenue officers to assess the damages suffered by every family and furnish the details in the shortest possible time so that the process of compensating them under suitable available scheme can be initiated at the earliest.

Further ensuring the people, he said that the project for underground Nallahs of these colonies have already been prepared by the UEED under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and the same will be executed in a time bound manner giving a life time relief to the people of these colonies.

Gupta while addressing the locals of area assured that the matter of damages caused by the heavy rains shall be discussed with the administration for all possible help to the victims.

Gupta also visited Kachha Talab and Pakka Talab areas where locals put forth their demand of filling of the Kachha Talab as the same has been turned into the source of diseases.

Gupta listened to the problems of the inhabitants and assured early redressal.

Ankush Gupta, Sharda, Sunny Sangotra, Vivek Patyal, Subash Chander Hridesh Khokhar and Leela Jamwal were also present.