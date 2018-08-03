Kavinder terms booth level workers as functional unit of party

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In monthly meeting of BJP District Jammu, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, BJP State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi, BJP Mahila Morcha State President Rajni Sethi, MLA East Rajesh Gupta and District President Baldev Singh Billawaria addressed party workers at a meeting held at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

Kavinder Gupta, while addressing the party workers, termed booth level worker as the basic unit of organisation and exhorted all the party workers to activate booth workers in the district. He asked them to start preparations for the Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections in the State. He prompted the party leaders to carry the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre to every corner of the region and assure the common masses that BJP will always work to uplift the status of masses while keeping stress on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ policy.

Yudhvir Sethi, while addressing the party workers, asked the party leaders to strengthen the organizational base in the district. He also asked them to induct more youth into the party at local level to infuse young energy to take the BJP’s mission forward.

Rajni Sethi, while addressing the party workers, particularly touched the cause of women on the society. She said that despite the added load of family on the shoulders of women, the women in the present time have established themselves.

Baldev Singh Billawaria, in his presidential address, discussed various organisational and development tasks undertaken by the district leaders. He also raised certain issues in front of senior leaders of the party.

Earlier, Yudhvir Sethi and Rajni Sethi were also felicitated by BJP Jammu District for their great work for strengthening the organisation.