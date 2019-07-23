Kavinder takes stock of development activities, dedicates transformer to public

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader Kavinder Gupta on Monday dedicated new 100 KVA transformers and substation to the residents of ward 56, Gangyal along with Councillor Baldev Billowria.

Gupta said that these areas have been facing power crisis from the past several years and there was power fluctuations also. For fulfilling demands of the locals of the area such step have been taken in order to eradicate the crisis of power from these areas, Gupta said and added that during his tenure he had tried his best for the development works and other projects.

He said the major projects executed in this area such as up gradation of 10 MVA substations to 20 MVA and have dedicated seven new 33 KVA Substations to public of Gandhi Nagar Constituency.

Gupta apprised that more than 800 Km road length has been upgraded; more than 385 transformers and 14,000 new electric poles have been installed in Gandhi Nagar constituency in the past four years.

We have been working on the mechanism for reducing the power curtailment during the peak season by getting the power infrastructure upgraded in phased manner and soon people shall witness 24 X 7 power supply, Gupta added. He also stressed for cooperation from public for judicious use of electricity in their homes and commercial establishments.

He further said that approved developmental works worth more than Rs 1.80 crore have either been completed or nearing competition in current fiscal in Gandhi Nagar Constituency.

Many projects which are still pending for the approval in the concerned departments shall be taken up for the execution after rainy season. Baldev Billowria in his address to the public present on the occasion said that due to sincere efforts we have witnessed the real development of Gandhi Nagar Constituency specially Gangyal.