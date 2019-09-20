Kavinder starts development works in Ward No 51

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta said that numerous development and beautification works are going on in Gandhi Nagar Constituency for benefit of people. Gupta stated this after inaugurating development works at Ward No 51 in Channi Himmat area of Gandhi Nagar Constituency, to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Kavinder further said that a massive programme for beautification of Gandhi Nagar constituency has also been launched under which various parks and gardens are being revitalised in the area for welfare of people. Moreover, several other projects are also being executed in the area which are at various stages, he informed.

Others who accompanied the former Deputy Chief Minister included Councillor Ward No 51 Raj Kumar, Jagan Nath, Gobind Ram, Kewal Gupta, Thoru Ram, Vinod Gupta, Jagdish Raj, Kehar Charak, Ashok Charak, Raghubir Singh and Bodh Raj.