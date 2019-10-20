Kavinder starts blacktopping works

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Giving further pace to the development activities, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta inaugurated blacktopping works of interior roads of NaiBasti, Satwari with an estimated of Rs 2 crore.

Gupta, during his detailed tour of the area, took detailed review of ongoing development activities alongwith the councillor from ward Pawan Singh.

Gupta started the blacktopping of road from Vijay Park area, Ram Pura and Ashok Pura. Prominent persons of the area who were present on the occasion were Vinay Gupta, Naveen, Sanjay Gupta, Ram Lal Choudhary, Raj Singh and Jyoti.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said that he is keen to come up the developmental aspirations of the people from the very beginning of his political career and has done a lot for the overall development all parts of the constituency which includes works pertaining to improvement of roads, electricity, water supply, education sector, health sector so on, shows the commitment of his leadership towards the people. He said that the works which have been stalled due to election process have been taken up on priority and the people of Constituency has seen a massive infrastructural change from last five years and witness positive equitable developments.

Referring to works started today, he said the execution of works has been initiated at Rs 2 crore and all the pending works which have been approved earlier shall be started in phased manner and there will be no compromise with quality of work and special care will be taken in its execution of different works so that the quality can be maintained and people don’t have to suffer in the future. He promised to make this constituency a model one and providing good roads is the first step towards that.