Kavinder starts blacktopping work

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Ex-MLA Gandhi Nagar, Kavinder Gupta along with Corporator Ward No 50 Channi Himmat, Neena Gupta on Sunday started blacktopping of interior road in the ward which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 7 lakh.

District General Secretary, BJP Jammu Vinay Gupta, Senior BJP Leader Prof Varinder Gupta, Gandhi Nagar Mandal General Secretary BJP Kulbir Charak, State Vice President BJP Youth Advocate Ishant Gupta, Balwan Singh, Rajinder Mehta, Kamlesh Magotra besides a number of local residents were also present on the occasion. Calling for active participation of elected corporators for overall development of the constituency, Kavinder said, “BJP believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.”

Referring to works started today, he said that the execution of works has been initiated and all pending roads would be macadamized in a phased manner, with no compromise with quality of work. Special care will be taken during execution of different works so that the quality can be maintained and people don’t have to suffer in future, he added.

Kavinder was apprised by the public about lack of other various other facilities. Taking note of all the highlighted demands, he assured people that all their demands would be fulfilled at the earliest.

Neena Gupta, in her address, said that the due to sincere efforts and regular follow-ups by BJP former Deputy Chief Minister various development works have been approved and would be executed in coming days. She assured the residents of her ward that she would put all her efforts for making Channi Himmat ‘A Model Ward’.