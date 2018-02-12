Kavinder, Sat visit Military Hospital

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta and MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma on Sunday visited the Military Hospital Satwari and enquired about the well-being of the injured of Sunjwan terror attack.

The legislators met the injured at the Miltary Hospital; one of whom was a minor girl of nine years and wished for their early recovery. Terming the attack as cowardly act, the Speaker said that J and K has already paid a very heavy cess in the field of socio-economic development since the inception of violence in the State. He said that targeting the innocent families of armed forces can in no way be tolerated and the mastermind behind such barbaric acts will be dealt with iron hands along with those who eat here and sing songs of the other side.

Condemning the attack, MLA Sat Sharma expressed his solidarity with the families of the martyred; he said such acts is the outcome of building frustration among the terrorists due to the tightening of noose and killing of more than 200 militants by the security forces.