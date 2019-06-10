Kavinder reviews ongoing works

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta on Sunday visited Qasim Nagar, Digiana, Nai Basti, Nanak Nagar and other areas of Gandhi Nagar constituency and took stock of various ongoing development works. He also inspected ongoing works pertaining to maintenance and upgradation of roads, lanes and drains executed by PWD (R&B), JMC and other agencies.

While interacting with people, Kavinder said that projects amounting to several crores have been sanctioned by the government for upgrading and creating new infrastructure in Gandhi Nagar and other parts of the State.

Focusing on the Assembly elections, which are expected to be conducted later this year, Gupta convened meeting of BJP Satwari Mandal at his residence. The meeting was attended by MLC Ch Vikram Randhawa, Baldev Billawria, Vinay Gupta, Harbans Choudhary, Purshotam Sharma, Hardev Singh, Ch Shamsher Singh, Kehar Singh, Darshan Grover, Jameel Singh, Raj Randhawa, Narinder Singh, Ward Presidents, Booth Presidents and other leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta stressed for a well-knit strategy by utilising optimum resources to reach out to people for spreading awareness regarding welfare schemes launched by Union Government during last five years. Developmental works done in the constituency during last four years are exemplary. We have to work hard to win the constituency with more than 60,000 votes, he added. “Every worker of BJP is backbone of the party and contributes in one way or another for strengthening the party. So the credit of victory of BJP candidates in Parliament or Assembly elections, goes to such workers, who work hard at ground level,” he added.