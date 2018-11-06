Kavinder releases book ‘Terrorism-A Curse for Humanity’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Gandhi Nagar, Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday released a book ‘Terrorism-A Curse for Humanity’ written by Kavinder Pal Singh.

The book is about the consequences of terrorism in the world and its impact on economy and environment.

Author of the book, Kavinder Pal Singh, said “We should not support terrorism and we should always condemn any terrorist activity in this world. Killing innocents in the name of religion and freedom is terrorism, and it is a curse for a civilised world and humanity.

There is no room for terrorism in a civilised world and it is our duty as a civilised citizen to speak up against terrorism.”

“We should stand together against terrorism,” he said adding that social media is one of the sources used by terrorist organisations to recruit people to work for them.

The book also contains a list of major terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.