Kavinder, Randhawa visit SOS Home, distribute essentials among inmates

JAMMU: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta on Friday visited SoS Home. Gupta spent some time with inmates of SoS Home and distributed grocery items, sweets and gifts among special-children.

Gupta also interacted with management of the SoS Home and enquired about various facilities available for children. He further urged locals to extend every possible support to SoS and its activities nation-wide. “Everyone should make a habit to visit places like SoS Home on festivals, family occasions and birthday celebrations for spending time with such beautiful and noble souls,” he asserted.

Referring to today’s visit, Gupta informed that it was a part of Sewa Saptah campaign, the week-long event to celebrate birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A number of books on life and achievements of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi were also distributed.

On the occasion, the SoS Home management informed Gupta about various activities of Home besides facilities available for inmates.

Gupta was accompanied by Yudhvir Sethi, Vikram Randhawa, Ankush Gupta, Nayan Gupta, Kulbir Charak, Nitish Mahajan, Dilbagh Singh, Sahil Mahajan, Surjit Singh and Prerna Nanda.