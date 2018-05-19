Kavinder must address Jammu issues like CM: SRS

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Ram Sena (SRS), Jammu and Kashmir on Friday criticized the BJP for doing nothing to end discrimination with Jammu region.

Briefing media persons here, Shri Ram Sena State President, Rajiv Mahajan said that under Coalition Government especially partnered with BJP Jammu region is witnessing discrimination which was never been seen in last seventy years. He said that the general public including traders, businessmen, farmers, unemployed, families of the martyrs, border residents besides daily wagers, casual workers, contractual lecturers, etc .had been bearing the brunt of the discrimination in all spheres.

Mahajan said that the people of Jammu are feeling let down and betrayed, as their problems are accumulating with each passing day.

Mahajan adding further said that it is unfortunate to note that even print media of Jammu region has been badly discriminated for the last five years.

Mahajan said that advertisements meant to be released for Jammu print media was diverted to Kashmir. He urged the Deputy Chief Minister to take serious note of such discrimination being meted out with the people of Jammu region.