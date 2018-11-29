Kavinder launches Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Thursday launched Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme at Gorkha Nagar in Gandhi Nagar Constituency.

Speaking at the function, Gupta said as many as three lakh poor people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme in the last one-and-a-half months in the country which was launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana which aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled health care providers,” Gupta said, adding that if the country has to grow at a faster pace, faster than rest of the world in the next one or two decades, the contribution from the rural sector has to go up.

For the faster growth of the nation and state in particular we have to adopt the reforms which are pro poor and the revenue generation for the welfare of such schemes is the main concern, Gupta said.

He stressed upon the need for the spread of the scheme to the poor masses that can avail benefits of the scheme by the implementing agencies and requested the BJP workers to assist the agency to reach out to masses.

Later Kavinder Gupta started lane and drain work in Ward No 53 to be executed by the JMC. The laying of paver tiling shall be taken up for the execution in the other wards of Gandhi Nagar in phased manner, he added.

Among those who accompanied Kavinder include Sham Lal, Manmeet Singh, Prerna Nanda, K.D Sharma, Harmeet Singh, Aman Sudan and Rajinder Gupta.