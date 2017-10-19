Kavinder inaugurates musical evening

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the eve of Diwali Festival, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages on Wednesday organised a musical evening here at KL Saigal Hall.

On the occasion, Kavinder Gupta, Speaker, J&K was the Chief Guest.

While addressing on the occasion, Kavinder Gupta complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages for celebrating all the occasions including Diwali as a regular feature and providing the artists of the region to celebrate such occasions in a way that the artist community also be encouraged and the local talent also gets the opportunity to interact with the art lovers.

Addressing his welcome address, Dr Arvinder Singh Amn, Additional Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages disclosed that there are number of programmes in pipeline which shall be organised in different areas of Jammu Division.

Those who make this evening beautiful with their melodious voices were-Amita Sharma, Jasmeet Kour, Indu Bala, Jeveen Sharma, Ravi Raguvanshi and Darmesh Nagotra and the musicians were- Kamal Sharma (Dholak), Rakesh Jasotra (Flute), Vikash Nagar (Guitar), Deepak Kumar (Synth) and Sahil Jasotra (Tabla).

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Vijay Atri, renowned announcer and vote of thanks was presented by Popinder Singh, Editor Punjabi, J and K Cultural Academy, Jammu.

Among others who were present include Vinod Sharma, Dr Veena Sharma, Dr Baljit Raina, Hardeep Singh Deep, T.S Premi, Pyasa Anjum, Susheel Begana, Sudershan Kaur Kirti, Dr Janak Singh Kirti, Manju Wazir, Rajinder Samyal, Ashok Sharma and Narinder Bali.