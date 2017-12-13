Kavinder inaugurates All India Punjabi Writers’ Conference

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A two-Day All India Punjabi Writers’ Conference organised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages was inaugurated by Kavinder Gupta, Speaker, Legislative Assembly.

Prof Surjit Singh Lee, former PRO and HoD, Department of Anthropological Linguistics and Punjabi Language Punjabi University, Patiala presided while Prof Rawail Singh, HoD, PG Department of Punjabi, University of Delhi, Convenor Punjabi Advisory Board, Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi and former Secretary, Punjabi Akademi presented key-note address.

Dr. Aziz Hajini, Secretary and Dr. Arvinder Singh Amn, Additional Secretary JKAACL were also present.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr. Aziz Hjini informed Academy has taken the activities seriously and working on the preparing a calendar of annual schedule of the Academy with special mention of State Writer Conferences and State Theatre Festival also.

The Academy publications include Guru Gobind Singh special issue of Sheeraza, a Punjabi translation Mitti Da Bawa by Pritpal Singh Betaab from Urdu Novel Mitti Ke Sanam by Krishan Chander and a monograph on Harbans Singh Azad by Dr. Joginder Singh Pandhi were also released in the inaugural session. The proceedings of the Conference were conducted by Popinder Singh, Editor Punjabi, JKAACL while Dr. Arvinder Singh Amn presented vote of thanks.

In the first panel discussion session, Dr. Ravinder Ravi, Asst. Prof., P.G Department of Punjabi, University of Delhi, Delhi, Sh. Khalid Hussain were in the presidium of panellists while the research papers were presented by Dr. Baljeet Raina and Dr. Harbans Singh, Assistant Prof GDC Nowshehra on topics ‘Riyasati Punjabi Kahani-Varatmaan Te Pavikh’.

In the second session, Kanwal Kashmiri and Dr. Anoop Singh were in the presidium while Khalid Hussain (Deewa Bale Ujale), Rattan Singh Kanwal(Andar Da Aadmi), Gurpreet Kaur (Back water), Bhagwant Rasoolpuri (Maya) and Amanpreet Kaur (Makhni) from P.G Department of Punjabi, University of Jammu presented their short-stories.

As a concluding event of the day, a Punjabi Play- Abhisarika was presented by Amateur Theatre Group. The play was written by Balwant Gargi and directed by Mushtaq Kak.