Kavinder handovers scooty to differently-abled

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Deputy Chief Minister and ex MLA Gandhi Nagar, Kavinder Gupta handed over one TVS Wego Scooty to a differently-abled namely Kuldip Raj, resident of Langer, Ward-68 falling under area of the Gandhi Nagar Constituency.

Gupta handed over the two-wheeler in presence of officials of Social Welfare Department and locals of the area. The provision of such type of scooters to the physically challenged persons is covered through Social Welfare Department by State Rehabilitation Council.

While congratulating the beneficiary, Gupta said that definitely the living standard and morale of the beneficiary shall up rise.

Gupta said that there are many schemes of the Social Welfare Department for up-lifting of the weaker sections. He said by these types of schemes the morale of the beneficiary is boosted and we have witnessed a drastic up-liftment of socio-economic conditions of the beneficiaries who were provided such type of scooter earlier. He quoted the pension schemes, scholarship scheme, State marriage assistance programme etc. He said that social workers from all the fields should come forward for helping such people of the society who are deprived of any type of amenity.

Ajay Salan DSWO, Jammu congratulated the beneficiary and his family members and wished them a good life ahead.

District Social Welfare Officer Ajay Salan, Baldev Blowria, Anil Kumar Councillor, Vinay Gupta, Harbans Singh, Darshan Grover, Capt Jameet Singh, Capt Kehar Singh, Baldev Data, Raj Singh, Nanak Chand, Lokesh, Jyoti Parkash and several others were also present.