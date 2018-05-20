Kavinder hails PM for providing liberal funding to J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing keen interest in the development of Jammu and Kashmir and providing liberal funding for execution of numerous mega projects in the State.

Addressing series of meetings in his Home constituency Gandhi Nagar, the Deputy Chief Minister said that PM launched several development projects across the state including ring roads for twin capital cities, mega Hydro Power project at Pakal Dul, Zojila tunnel on Srinagar Ladakh road which shows his keenness to see state achieving new heights of development. He said with liberal funding promised by the centre all these development projects will be completed in a time bound manner.

“The Prime Minister launched the development projects costing Rs. 25000 crore which will benefit the people of the state as well as country at large” he said. He further said that inauguration of two important tourism development projects – the Tarakote Marg between Katra and Adhkuwari and Material Ropeway developed by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board will greatly benefit the pilgrims coming to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and increase their footfall.

Kavinder Gupta further said that it is the endeavor of the Government to provide all basic facilities to the people, adding that a well-conceived programme has been devised to address all public issues in a phased manner. He said that provision for better healthcare, education, PHE and road connectivity have been flagged as the priority sectors by the Government. He sought people’s cooperation in effective implementation of all State and centre government schemes so that benefit reaches to the needy.

He also made people aware about the benefits of various Centrally sponsored schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Digital India, Make In India, Skill India, MUDRA Bank Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana,Atal Pension Yojana, AMRUT Yojana, etc.

Earlier, the people projected various demands and problems of their respective areas seeking an early redress of the same.